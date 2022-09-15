Taraba Speaker tasks politicians on democratic principles of equality, inclusion  

By Gabriel Yough

The Speaker, Taraba House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Kunini,has appealed to politicians to promote democratic principles of equality and inclusion.This is contained in a statement issued Kunini’s Special Assistant, Media and Publicity,Mr Sukuji Bakoji, on Thursday in Jalingo in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) day is celebrated every year on Sept. 15, is observed globally to mark the importance of democracy and create awareness among people about democratic rights.The speaker said the 2022 International Day of Democracy with the theme, “Importance of media freedom to democracy, peace, and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals,” is very key to Nigeria as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.

The speaker said the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) listed the key elements of democracy to include holding free and fair elections at regular intervals and enabling people to choose their representatives.‘Democracy is an ideal form of government in which people are the ultimate political authority, can only be attained and sustained when it is made into reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.“

The international day also gives a chance to highlight the crucial role of parliaments and to celebrate their capability to deliver justice, development, human rights and peace.“Democracy will remain a mirage if the values of freedom, respect for human rights, rule of law, free press and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage which are essential elements are lacking in the country,” he said

.The speaker called on all Nigerians to use the ample opportunity of the day to review the state of democracy in the country, ahead of the 2023 general elections.(NAN)

