Taraba Speaker congratulates Kaigama on conferral of Pallium by Pope Francis

by Callistus Agwazaa, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba state House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini has congratulated His Lordship Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Kaigama on the conferral of pallium on him by his Holiness Pope Francis.

In a press statement issued in Jalingo on Saturday morning, Kunini said that this was a milestone not just for his immediate family and the Catholic community but the entire country at large.

Kunini said that the perculier nature of the conferment was a testament to the uniqueness of the task ahead of the clergy and prayed that God will strengthen him in dispensing his responsibilities in the new capacity.

“Today, I join other people of Goodwill to felicitate with His Lordship Most Rev Dr Ignatius Kaigama on the auspicious occasion of the conferral of pallium on him by His Holiness Pope Francis.

“This is indeed a great thing for the entire Catholic community and the nation at large. It is however particularly special to us from Taraba State knowing that he is our son and a worthy ambassador of the state to the global community.

“In as much as we need his relentless prayers for peace and general good of the Church, it is equally incumbent on us to pray for him to succeed in his given responsibilities. We are well aware that this is the first time that the pallium is presented in this form where the Papa Pronuncio has to do the presentation here in Nigeria. We understand that this is due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a people, we believe this is very significant as it points to the uniqueness of the task ahead of him. We are grateful to the Pope, and pray that God will strengthen them both in carrying out their responsibilities” the statement in part.

Our reporter writes that the pallium is a white woollen band with pendants in front and back worn over the Chasuble by a Pope or archbishop as a symbol of Episcopal authority and is usually conferred on the Archbishop by the Pope at a ceremony usually at the Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.