Taraba: Senate makes case for reconstruction of Goje-Mayo Selbe-Gembu road

By Haruna Salami

The Senate called on the Federal government to urgently re-construct the Goje-Mayo Selbe-Gembu road to prevent further deterioration from landslide being experienced in the area.

This was sequel to a motion of “urgent need for the recommendation of the portion of Bali – Gashaka – Gembu Road (Goje via Mayo Selbe to Gembu) about 127 kilometre, in Taraba state moved by Senator Yusuf Abubakar, representing Taraba central Thursday.

Yusuf noted that the said road is a federal road that tranverses the Gumti National Park, Mambila Hydro Power Project and a major link between Nigeria and neighbouring Republic of Cameroun and other Central African countries.

He was worried that the portion of the road from Goje to Gembu (about 127 km) has now become “death trap” resulting in loss of lives, goods and services worth millions of naira on a daily basis as a result of frequent accidents on the bad portion of the road.

The Senate also directed Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA to urgently rehabilitate the portion of the road, in addition to directing it’s Committee on Works and Appropriation to ensure the inclusion of the reconstruction of Goje-Mayo Selbe-Gembu road with culvert and erosion control to divert running water from damaging the road.

The Senate also urged the North East Development Commission to intervene, in addition to Ecological Management Fund, consider the Ecological challenge along the Mayo Selbe/Maisamari erosion site.

“Federal Ministry of Power to emphasize the importance of this road to the Mambila Hydro Power Project”, Senate urged.

