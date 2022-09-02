Taraba seeks reimbursement for execution of federal road projects

By Martins Abochol

The Taraba government has appealed to the Federal Government to reimburse the state the funds it spent on construction of federal roads in the state.

Mr Irimiya Hammanjulde, Commissioner for Works, made the appeal while speaking to newsmen on Friday in Jalingo.

Hammanjulde said that the funds, if reimbursed, would be used for completion of ongoing road projects as well as execute other important projects in the state.

He listed some of the federal roads being constructed to include the Jalingo-Kona phase two road, the 115 klm Bali-Serti road, Takum Katsina Ala road, the 120 klm Takum Chanchanji road and 82klm Mararaban Baisa-Abong 82 road .

The commissioner said the dualisation of 18 klm NYSC-Kpantinapu road, the extension of Nukkai bridge as well as six pedestrian bridges and the Jalingo flyover,were other federal projects executed by the state

He said that the government intended to construct more street roads within Jalingo metropolis, but regretted that it could not, for now, owing to paucity of funds .

He faulted the re-award of contract for the rehabilitation of Bali Serti Gembu road by the federal government .

Hammanjulde explained that the state government had already completed the rehabilitation of the 115 klm Bali Serti road, a segment of the project,which he said was being put to use already.

He however, commended the federal government for recently awarding the rehabilitation of the Serti Gembu road project through the CBN funding.

;As you all know, the Federal Government re-awarded the Ball Serti Gembu road project in which one segment of the road, that is Bali Serti, had been rehabilitated by the state government.

“We have already completed the Ball Serti part of the road is already being put to use already

“The governor had appealed to the federal government to rather refund funds that had been used in the execution of federal roads in the state.

“With the refund, the state can use it to complete ongoing road projects and execute other life touching projects in the state,” he said. (NAN)

