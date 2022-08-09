Taraba residents celebrate Nyame’s release

By Gabriel Yough

Some residents and political stakeholders in Taraba on Tuesday expressed delight over the release of a former governor of the state, Rev. Jolly Nyame, following his pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.In a statement signed by Mr Aaron Atimas, the state Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the spokesperson for a political pressure group, Bwacha Governorship Campaign Organisation, said that the people of Taraba were highly delighted to join others in commending and welcoming the release of Nyame.“

No doubt, the wide Jubilation and excitement which greeted Nyame’s release not only attests to his wide acclamation and reverence by people of Taraba but also cements his place as the undisputed leader of our dear State.“The APC members in Taraba hereby express deep appreciation to the federal government and all those who in one way or the other, played a role, in ending this unfortunate saga.“

As a party, we strongly believe that the release of our beloved leader at this critical political period truly restores our hopes for a new united Taraba, with responsible leadership,” he said.According to him, the APC look forward to Nyame’s arrival in the state to reunite with his family and fill the leadership void.“We further call on the people of the state to continue to pray for peace and tranquility as we face the election period,” he said.Similarly, Mr Andy Teran, the Taraba publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the party joined other well meaning people to celebrate Nyame’s release.According to him, Nyame is the political father of the state and what happened to him was so unfortunate.Teran said that the party believed that Nyame would use is experience as a three-time governor of the state to team up with the state government to take the state to greater heights.

NAN recalls that the National Council of State on April 13 granted state pardon to former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba respectively, who were serving terms in jail for corruption.

The governors were among 159 prisoners pardoned by the council at a meeting presided over by President Buhari.

Among the beneficiaries are a former military general and minister under the Sani Abacha regime, Tajudeen Olanrewaju, an army lieutenant colonel, Akiyode, who was an aide of former deputy to Gen. Sani Abacha, Oladipo Diya; and all the junior officers jailed over the 1990 abortive Gideon Orkar coup.(NAN)

