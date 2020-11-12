Taraba reiterates commitment to completion of ongoing projects

Mr Danjuma Adamu, the Taraba Commissioner for Information and Reorientation on Thursday said Gov. Darius Ishaku was committed to completing all ongoing projects in the state before the end of his tenure.
Adamu said this at a monthly interactive session with newsmen in Jalingo.
He said that the projects would be completed in spite of persistent fall in the state’s revenue.
The commissioner said that Taraba Government had made remarkable headway in the provision of health and other services and would continue to explore every opportunity to bring development to the people.
Adamu noted that insecurity had been a major factor militating against development in the state.
He said that through conscious efforts and collaboration with security agencies, normalcy had returned to most of the troubled areas.
According to him, some of the displaced persons are already returning to their homes.
He said that as part of efforts to reposition the health sector, the state government had procured four Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for the general hospitals in Takum, Wukari, Bambur and Gembu.
Adamu said that work on installation of solar power roof farms to sustain the machines was ongoing at all the locations.
“Gentlemen, I want to inform you that His Excellency Darius Ishaku is firmly committed to the timely completion of all ongoing projects he started before the end of his tenure in spite of the dwindling resources as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“The governor has not left anyone in doubt about his commitment to take the state to greater heights.
“As we speak, some of the affected people have returned to their homes in Chonku and Assa Chiefdoms.
“Work is progressing steadily in the all-important dualisation of the 18 km Jauro-Yinu to Panti-Napu City Gate,” he said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply