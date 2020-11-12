Taraba reiterates commitment to completion of ongoing projects

Mr Danjuma Adamu, the Taraba Commissioner for Information and Reorientation on Thursday said Gov. Darius Ishaku was committed to completing all ongoing projects in the state before the end of his tenure.

Adamu said this at a monthly interactive session with newsmen in Jalingo.

He said that the projects would be completed in spite of persistent fall in the state’s revenue.

The commissioner said that Taraba Government had made remarkable headway in the provision of health and other services and would continue to explore every opportunity to bring development to the people.

Adamu noted that insecurity had been a major factor militating against development in the state.

He said that through conscious efforts and collaboration with security agencies, normalcy had returned to most of the troubled areas.