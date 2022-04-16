Taraba politicians jubilate over release of Jolly Nyame from prison

By Gabriel Yough

Sections of Taraba residents on Friday celebrated the release of former Gov. Jolly Nyame from prison.

Nyame, 66, was governor of Taraba from 1999 to 2007. He was serving a 12-year jail term for financial malfeasance and abuse of office until Thursday when the National Council of State met and granted him state pardon.

The National Council of State also granted state pardon former Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye and 157 others on Thursday.

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that the Nyame was a man of the people.

Dr Joseph Kunini, Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly commended the National Council of State for the decision to pardon the former governor.

“Former Gov. Nyame is a worthy son of the state with vast knowledge that will benefit the people,’’ he said.

Alhaji Ibrahim Imam, a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports equally commended the decision of the Council to grant pardon to the former governor.

While congratulating Nyame on the freedom granted him, Imam called on the former governor to use his wealth of experience to help the state tackle its challenges.

“I join other well-meaning Taraba people in celebrating the release of former Gov. Jolly Nyame.

“You will observe that the people of the state are in a happy mood since Thursday when the news came that he had been granted freedom,’’ he said.

Mrs Gladys Iliya, a politician told NAN that she and many people of the state were waiting to receive Nyame whenever he arrived in the state.

“We are eagerly waiting for the arrival of our worthy son, Nyame to the state so that we will show him that we still love him in spite of what has happened to him,’’ Iliya said.

Chief David Kente, the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the entire state was happy at the freedom of the former governor. (NAN)

