Taraba PDP governorship candidate votes, commends INEC

By Gabriel Yough

Retired Lt.-Col. Kefas Agbu, the Taraba PDP Governorship candidate, on Saturday, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the speedy accreditation and voting at the March 18 Governorship/state assembly polls.

Agbu, who made the remarks shortly after he voted in Wukari, his hometown, said he spent just few minutes to complete the process.

He said ”I want to commend INEC for the speed of accreditation and voting this time around.

“I want to call on all the electorate to always continue to conduct themselves peacefully to make the work of the commission easier.”

Meanwhile, a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent observed that voter turnout in many polling units monitored was low, compared with the Feb. 25 polls.(NAN)