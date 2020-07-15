Taraba NLC Chairman dies

Pastor Peter Gambo, Chairman of the Council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), dead on Wednesday after a brief illness at the state Specialist hospital, Jalingo.

Dr Innocent Vakkai, the state’s Commissioner for Health, confirmed his in an interview in Jalingo on Wednesday.

Vakkai said that contrary to some reports, Gambo’s was not related to COVID-19, adding that though he had been on admission at the hospital, he tested negative for the virus, when his samples were collected.

The deceased, until his death, was serving his second term as the state , and a pastor with Christ Glorious Army Church, Jalingo. (NAN)


