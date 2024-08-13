Taraba killings: Lawmaker requests Taraba, Benue governments to collaborate

By Martins Abochol



Dr Mark Useni, Memer of the House of Representatives, representing Ussa, Donga and Takum has called on both Taraba and Benue to collaborate and end the spate of killings and kidnappings in their areas.

This is contained in a statement signed by Useni, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Jalingo.

The lawmaker condemned the barbaric killing of six commuters along Takum- Wukari road on Monday morning.

“This unfortunate incidence is coming a few weeks after the Chief of Chanchanji was murdered together with his son on the same road.

“My heart goes out to the families of the six victims of the dastard act. These criminal elements have also evolved a wicked strategy of following local farmers to their farms to kidnap for ransom, a situation which will aggravate the hunger being experienced in the land.

“I want to call on communities along the Taraba/ Benue border to step up local intelligence and vigilance to make work easy for security agencies in protecting the areas.

” I also wish to implore strong synergy between Taraba and Benue governments towards tackling the hydra headed problem.

“As a representative of the people, I am already reaching out to my colleagues of the two Federal Constituencies on the Benue side to offer our support to the two Governors towards securing our people.

Useni appreciated Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba for his usual prompt action towards security concerns.

NAN recalls that six commuters along Takum, Wukari road were ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen on Monday morning .(NAN)