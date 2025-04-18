Taraba judiciary trains staff on e-filing of cases

The Taraba State Judiciary, under the leadership of Justice Joel Agya, Chief Judge of the state has trained judiciary staff on e-filing, a component of the Nigeria Case

By Martins Abochol

Mr Folorunsho Agbeja, Assistant Director, ICT in the Supreme Court, a resource person told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on side line of the event on Friday in Jalingo that the training was crucial due to the evolving technology in the enhancement of Justice delivery.

Agbeja, who is a member of the Judiciary Information Technology Policy Committee (JITP-COM), under which the training was conducted stated that the technology was aimed at enhancing transparency and speed in case management system.

He said that the training involved the Chief Judge, Deputy Chief Registrar, Directors, Court Registrars, Court Belif among others on the new technology.

He said that the technology was efficient, nothing that the critical infrastructure for managing the technology was internet.

He expressed optimism that the participants were well impacted with the training due to their conduct and attitude during the training.

He commended the Chief Judge of the state for keying into the technology, advising that the training needed to be regular.

Some of the participants, who spoke to the NAN during the training expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

Mr Danjuma Audu a staff officer in the office of the CJ said that the training had given them a better skill in the court administration.

He said that the knowledge acquired would go a long way in enhancing justice delivery.

Mr Martins Yakubu, another participant commended the CJ for providing training to the staff.

He said that the training had bequeathed them with new skills in the administration of Nigeria Case Management System.

He eulogised the CJ for his efforts in upgrading the judiciary operations as well as to administer the courts inline with global best practices.

NAN recalls that the Taraba High Court had commenced electronic transmission of cases. (NAN)