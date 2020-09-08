Taraba govt partners FG on model cattle ranching

The Taraba Government, on Tuesday, says it is partnering with the Federal Government to establish model ranch and livestock training centre, to check frequent clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Re-Orientation, Mr Danjuma Adamu ,disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo.

Adamu said the move was part of Gov. Darius Ishaku’s administration efforts to boost agricultural production in the state.

“To avoid the perennial farmers and herders’ clashes, the state government in collaboration with the federal government will establish a model ranch and livestock training centre in line with the open grazing prohibition law of the state.

“This administration has given priority to agriculture to ensure food security and increase income for farmers and rural dwellers.

“The administration has also encouraged mechanised farming through the provision of tractors and other inputs to farmers at subsidized rates, ” he said.

Adamu highlighted some of the key achievements of the administration in the area of education, water, security, energy and road construction.

The commissioner assured the people of the state of government’s determination to deliver on its campaign promises for the good of the state. (NAN)