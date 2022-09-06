Taraba gov’s wife tasks LG boss on skills acquisition

By Martins Abochol

The wife of Taraba governor, Dr Anna Ishaku, has enjoined Jalingo Local Government Area chairman to provide skills training for the youth in the area.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony on Tuesday in Jalingo, Ishaku said that providing skills training for the youth would reduce restiveness.

She said that partnering with non-governmental organisation, such as Hope Afresh Foundation, would also help local government areas to achieve a lot in the area of skills training.

“Hope Foundation had partnered with past local government administrations and the gesture had massively empowered youths who were subsequently self- employed,’’ she said.

She further expressed her determination to continue collaborating with the Jalingo Local Government Area through Hope Afresh Foundation to achieve the desired goal.

Earlier, the chairman of the local government, Alhaji Hassan Jauro, pledged to provide skills training to the youth to end insecurity in the area.

He pledged to sustain the partnership with the Hope Afresh Foundation in the area of youth empowerment.

“With youth empowerment programmes, criminal activities and other social vices would get away,’’ he said .

The chairman, however, described the award presented to Mrs Ishaku as deserving honour in recognition of her support to the family planning programmes in the state.(NAN)

