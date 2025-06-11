Taraba family court to enforce Child’s Rights Act – Comissioner

The establishment of the Family Court by Taraba Government is another strategy by the state to enforce the Child Rights Law.

By Martins Abochol

Mrs Mary Sinjen, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Jalingo.

According to Sinjen, the government is worried about the increasing rate of child abuse and victimisation of young persons in the state.

The commissioner emphasised that the government was not unaware of its responsibility of protecting the rights of citizens and ensuring the safety of vulnerable persons.

She, therefore, said the government was making concerted efforts to ensure that children were safe at all times and at all conditions and spaces.

Speaking at the Validation Programme of the Draft Rules for the Family Court establishment in Taraba, held recently in Jalingo, Mrs Agyin Kefas, wife of Gov. Agbu Kefas, said that the family court was to tackle the issue of women and children’s victimisation in the state.

Mrs Kefas said that henceforth, perpatriators of rape, violence against women and children, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor’s wife, therefore, commended the state’s judiciary for establishing the family court in response to her advocacy on addressing Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state. (NAN)(www.nannewsn.ng)