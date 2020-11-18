Taraba: Embattled Bank Manager petitions CJN, alleges malicious prosecution

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

The embattled Managing Director of Taraba Micro Finance Bank, Mr. Nasiru Audu Baba has petitioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad against the Taraba State Chief Judge, Justice Filibus Andertur, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of justice Mr. Sam Adda and others over alleged malicious prosecution, damage, false information and contempt of court.

Baba also alleged that the Chief magistrate of one of the courts in the state Honorable Shehu Vocks had granted stringent conditions of bail Bond of N10m, a surety in like sum and a deposit of N2m who is also to surrender the keys of the bank following his arraignment on June 19, 2020 on allegation of fraud.

Baba further alleged that although a federal High court in Jalingo restrained the state ministry of justice from interfering with the the affairs of the Micro Finance Bank, through an exparte order, bench warrant, and interim injunction as well as a directive with signature of the state governor was given to the police to seal up the bank.

Baba said he has appealed his trial before the Supreme Court, wants the CJN to direct the Chief Judge of Taraba to respect an exparte order of certiorar and discontinue the case before the court until the application for judicial review pending before the supreme court is finally determined.

He accused the Chief Judge of Taraba state, Justice Andetur of conniving with Attorney general of Taraba state and some officials of the government to forcefully transfer ownership of Taraba Microfinance Finance bankk to the Taraba state government.

Baba also accused some officials of conniving and withdrawing the sum of over N39 million from the account of the Microfinance bank from three commercial Banks in Jalingo while, ignoring the order of Jalingo federal High court for a stay of action on the activities of the Bank .

Reacting, the Taraba state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sam Adda confirmed receipt of the petition to Chief Justice of Nigeria , Justice Tanko Muhammad, by one Nasiru Audu Baba against him for alleged malicious prosecution, damage, false information and contempt of court.

Sam Adda said ” I think the petitioner has acted in ignorance for asking the CJN to order for review of his trial when he had the right of appeal up to the supreme Court and also had to request for transfer of his case from the court if he was not satisfied with proceedings”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge of Taraba state, Justice Filbus Andetur chased our correspondent and other journalists out of his office when they went to his office for his reaction on Tuesday.

According to the words of the Chief Judge “I hate seeing journalists going about looking for money to drink Burukutu and Beer. Get out of my office now ” he commanded.