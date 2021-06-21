Taraba community lauds NYSC over free health intervention

Beneficiaries of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 free health intervention for rural dwellers in Wuro-Sembe community, Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba, have commended the scheme for the initiative.

Speaking at the flag-off of the free health initiative, the beneficiaries, mostly women, said that the programme would help them treat most of the health challenges facing them.

Hajiya Fatima Kachalla, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the scheme for the initiative, which, she said, was targeted at indigent rural dwellers.

“Most of us cannot afford regular quality health care services. So, this programme will provide opportunity for us to access quality health, at no cost.

“We want to thank NYSC for this great opportunity and service to our community and humanity at large,” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the NYSC Coordinator in Taraba, Mr Tony Nzoka, said that the programme was aimed at bringing health care delivery to the doorsteps of rural dwellers.

Nzoka called on residents of Wuro-Sembe to take advantage of the opportunity to access free and quality health services provided by corps’ health professionals during the four-day programme.

Chairman, Jalingo Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulnasir Boboji, described the health initiative as a rare privilege for people of the community, most of whom, he said, could not afford the little amount being at the primary health care.

Boboji called on people of the community to utilise the opportunity of the programme to get their health conditions diagnosed and treated.

“I want appeal to those championing the campaign for scrapping of NYSC to have a rethink, as the benefits of the scheme outweigh the issues being raised.

“Let us all find ways of strengthening the inadequacies in the scheme to make it more effective and beneficial to the unity of Nigeria and service to humanity,” Boboji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional leaders and scores of rural dwellers from Wuro Sembe ward graced the occasion. (NAN)

