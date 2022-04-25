Taraba bomb blast: NEMA conducts damage assessment in Iware

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday conducted a damage assessment at the International Cattle Market, Iware, Ardo Kola Local Government Area, Taraba, where a bomb blast occurred recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recall that the bomb blast occurred in a drinking joint in the market, killing six people and injuring 19 others.

The Head, Taraba/Adamawa Operations Office of NEMA, Mr Ayuba Ladan who led the team on the assessment tour, said that the officials were at the site of the incident to ascertain the level of damage.

He said that the visit was at the directive of the Director-General of the agency, Mr Mustapha Habib, whom, he said, had expressed concern over the unfortunate occurrence.

Ladan, while commiserating with the Taraba Government and the victims of the dastardly act, said that 121 households were affected by the blast.

He added that nine people died and 28 injured while many others were displaced.

He gave the assurance that the operation’s office of the agency would forward the report to its headquarters for quick response to the victims.

The NEMA team also visited the Village Head of the community where the blast occurred, the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo, and other medical facilities where victims were receiving medical treatment.

NAN reports that the team also visited the Police Command in Taraba. (NAN)

