Taraba attacks: Ishaku donates relief materials to victims

By Gabriel Yough

The Governor of Taraba, Mr Darius Ishaku, has donated relief materials to victims of attacks in Tor-Damsa community in Donga Local Government Area in the state.The governor urged the residents and the victims to eschew violence and embrace peace to attract development.

Represented at the occasion on Tuesday by the Chairman of Donga Local Government Area, Mr Nashuka Ipayen, Ishaku pledged to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.The governor urged the victims not to take laws into their hands as the security agents were already mobilised to track down the gunmen.

He said that it was sad that 16 villages, including Afogba, Tse Juku, Utsev, Unom, Shundan, Iorjaa, Adem, Akinde, Tor-Genyi, Kyenge, Gyaase and Yongo, among others, were recently attacked.Ishaku however, advised residents to be on the alert and to report any suspicious movement to the security operatives.“I feel very sad for this heinous act and I assure you that the culprits, when found, will face the full wrath of the law.“I am appealing to you to remain calm as we are deploying more security operatives to boost security of this community.

“We have equally mobilised our security agencies to swing into action with the view to tracking down perpetrators of this dastardly act.“I therefore, appeal to you not to take laws into your own hands as security operatives are committed to fishing out the culprits,” he said. The Village Head of Tor-Damsa, Chief Uma Ugondo, thanked the governor for his show of concern to the victims of the attacks.Ugondo also appealed to the state government to support the victims, who were mostly farmers with farm inputs, to enable them to cultivate crops in the coming season.

He noted that the attackers had destroyed all the agricultural seeds reserved for the next cropping season.The President-General of the Tiv Culture and Social Association in Taraba, Mr Joshua Ayagwa, commended Ishaku for his spontaneous response by deploying security at the heat of the attack.Ayagwa also lauded the governor for the provision of assorted relief materials to the victims.

Some of the items donated includes mats, blankets, rice, spaghetti, palm oil, vegetable oil and salt, tomatoes among others.One of the beneficiaries, Mr Nathan Nongo, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the materials would go along way in cushioning the hardship occasioned by the attacks. (NAN)

