Taraba Assembly passes local councils tenure amendment Bill

By Martins Abochol

The Taraba House of Assembly on Thursday passed the local government elected officials amendment Bill.

Mr Nelson Len, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, made this known while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo.

Len noted that the bill, after all due process required of by the House, was passed into law to enable the new set of local government officials expected to be elected on Nov. 18, be binded by the amended law.

According to him, the House amended the administration tenure for local government elected officials which hitherto was designed for three years, to two years.

Len also disclosed that the 10th Assembly had paid the seven years outstanding parliamentary staff allowances as approved by Gov. Agbu Kefas.

“We passed the Bill for the amendment of local government elected officials tenure from three years to two years.

“The Bill has been laying there since the previous administration and since the local government election is coming up on Saturday, 18th November, 2023, we saw it as important to pass the Bill for the incoming officials to be binded by the amended law.

“I wish to also inform you that we have just paid all the seven years outstanding parliamentary staff allowances as approved by Gov. Agbu Kefas.

“I, on behalf of the speaker and members of the Assembly, commend Kefas for his Godly heart toward the welfare of Taraba workers. If there is any staff who has not received his alert by now, I believe is a network issue from his or her Bank,” Len disclosed. (NAN)

