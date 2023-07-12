Taraba Assembly clears Kefas’s 21 commissioner nominees

By Martins Abochol

The Taraba House of Assembly has cleared Gov. Agbu Kefas’s 21 commissioner nominees for appointment as members of the state’s Executive Council.



Mr Nelson Len, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, who addressed newsmen after the legislature’s plenary on Wednesday in Jalingo, said that all the nominees were cleared after being screened by the house.

“The House is impressed with the calibre of nominees who have shown that they are suitable for the various offices they are designated.

“This is the first time nominees are sent to the House with their portfolios attached to direct the screening process.



“Of course, we took our time on each nominee and ended up spending two days for the exercise.

“This is to ensure that we ddn’t make mistakes. Taraba is at a critical stage where we really need total rebirth, that is why we have to ensure that the right persons are put in the right places,” he said.

Len also gave assurance that the lawmakers would work in harmony with the executive to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The nominees included: Prof. Nicholas Oliver, Mr George Peter, Mr Gideon Nonso, Dr Augustina Godwin, Mrs Naomi Agbu and Mrs Aishat Adul-Azzez.

Others were Dr Sarah Adi, Mr Joseph Nagombe, Dr Bodia Gbansheya , Mrs Zainabu Usman-Jalingo, Yakubu Maikasuwa, SAN and Mr Habu James.

The rest included Mr Julius Peter, Mr Saviour Badzoilig , Dr Philister Ibrahim, Mrs Mary Sinjen, Mr Daniel Ishaya, Mr Noseh Luka, Mr Joseph Joshua, Mr Usman Abdullahi and Mr Yakubu Yakubu.(NAN)

