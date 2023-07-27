Taraba APC Stakeholders call on party members to rally round state ministerial nominee

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Taraba All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum has called on the party members in the state to close ranks and rally behind Sen. Sani Abubakar, a ministeral nominee from the state.

A member of the forum, Sen. David Jimkuta (Taraba South), made the call while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for nominating Abubakar for a ministeral appointment, saying he would effectively deliver on his new responsibility.

“We are expressing our gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising Sen. Sani Abubakar’s competence and loyalty to the party.

“This appointment is well deserved and a testament to Abubakar’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba.

“We also commend Tinubu for his leadership and vision in selecting competent individuals to drive the agenda of the party at the national level,”Jimkuta said.

He expressed confidence in Abubakar’s ability to deliver on his new role as Minister to bring positive change to Taraba and Nigeria generally.

He pledged the support and cooperation of the stakeholders to the nominee and assured him of their readiness to work with him for the development of Taraba.

“We call on all party members in the state to unite, close ranks and rally behind Sen. Sani Abubakar to effectively deliver on his new responsibility.

“We are expressing optimism that Sen. Sani Abubakar’s appointment would bring about the much needed unity, peace, development and progress to Taraba APC chapter.

“We are urging him to be diligent, dedicated, and proactive in fulfilling his responsibilities as minister.

“We also reiterate our commitment to the success of the APC in Taraba and pledge to work tirelessly towards upholding the virtues of the party in the state,” he said, adding that the forum is in full support of the Tinubu administration.

The stakeholders were led by a former Acting Governor of Taraba, Garba Umar, former Governorship candidate, Chief David Kente, Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, Alhaji Muazu Sambo, and Sen. Dalhatu Sangari, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu presented 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday for confirmation and approval.

Some of the other nominees include: Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Tukur, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr Berta Edu, Dr Dorris Uzoka, David Umahi, former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and Badaru Abubakar.

Others are former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Olubunmi Ojo, Stella Okotette, Uju Ohaneye, Bello Muhammad, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris and Olawale Edu, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

