Taraba APC Primaries: Bwacha extends olive branch to aggrieved aspirants

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former deputy Minority leader and now flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has called on all other aspirants to join hands with him to help the party coast to victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bwacha, who made the call in Jalingo on Friday after he was declared as the winner of the Party’s gubernatorial primaries in the state said that his victory was a natural occurrence as one person must emerge at the end of the day.

“Let me first of all salute all the good people of Taraba state and especially members of our great party for standing firm to ensure the success of the Primaries and for giving me their mandate.

“I accept this offer and pledge to work in harmony with all the members of our great party. Let me urge all the other aspirants and stakeholders to come together so that we can close ranks and work in harmony for the ultimate good of the party. Someone must eventually emerge and it can never be all of us. We can however work together. Let us sheath our swords and work for the victory of the party” Bwacha said.

He noted that even though there were obvious disagreement amongst the aspirants but believe that with his eventual emergence, all grievances will be dropped and all the members will work in harmony for the ultimate good of the party and the state.

Bwacha said that the state was sitting on a precipice and need to be transparent and redefine the dignity of the Civil Service and repositioned for development.

