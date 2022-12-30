Taraba APC guber candidate calls for unity, ahead of 2023



By Gabriel Yough

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, the Taraba governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Thursday urged aggrieved party members to close ranks and work for victory in 2023 general election.



Bwacha who spoke through his Campaign Media Director, Mr Aaron Arthimas was reacting to his victory at the Appeal Court in Abuja which endorsed his emergence at the primaries.



Arthimas told newsmen in Jalingo that the court dismissed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which faulted his emergence as the party’s candidate for 2023.



“The court of Appeal relied on the reports of the agencies empowered by law to monitor election including security agencies and INEC who all turned in their reports to the effect that there was a primary election conducted by APC in Taraba.



“The Appeal Court also agreed with the report from the 169 electoral wards presented by our team that primary election was held and the results were authentic.



“While we congratulate the people of Taraba on the victory, we advise all party members to close ranks and support the candidature of Bwacha to win next year’s election,” he said.



Arthimas said that the judgement has put to rest the speculation that APC does not have a governorship candidate in the state.(NAN)