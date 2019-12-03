Taraba: Alleged N200m impeachment fund ‘ridiculous, absolutely false’ – Governor’s Aide

Mr Bala Dan Abu , senior media aide to Taraba state Governor,Darius Ishaku has debunked claims that his boss committed N200 m towards funding the alleged impeachment move against former) Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abel Peter Diah.

Though the speaker has resigned from his post, the speculations about the impeachment have continued.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr Dan Abu said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, that “Gov Ishaku will never sponsor and did not sponsor the so-called impeachment move, if indeed there was any such move by the Honourable members, let alone fund it with such a staggering amount of money from the public purse.

“The allegations are ridiculous, absolutely false and malicious. It is certainly for these reasons that the author of the article failed to sign it. Governor Ishaku wants the general public to ignore this article and the lies contained in it. Governor Ishaku is an apostle of peace and will not do anything that will rock the existing level of trust and understanding between him and members of the state House of Assembly.

The governor’s media aide recalled that “The social media was on Friday November 29, 2019 inundated with reactions to a certain unsigned fake news story containing essentially rumours of a purported impeachment of principal officers of the Taraba State House of Assembly including the Speaker, Abel Peter Diah.

He also noted that “The article made spurious claims to the effect that Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku was the sponsor of that so-called impeachment plot and that he had committed N200 million public funds to it.”

The SSA to the Governor on Media and Publicity said “Nothing can be more untrue. It is yet another wicked and malicious attempt to cause confusion and conflict in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in Taraba State on the one hand and Governor Ishaku and Peter Diah, his political god son, on the other.

“Both men have had several years of fruitful personal and official relationships nurtured by mutual trust, cooperation and collaboration”, he said.