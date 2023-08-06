Tansian Varsity Pro- Chancellor buries Mother

It was moment of sorrow as the Pro Chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State Prof. Nkechi Theresa Obiekezie buried her mother.

The burial ceremony which took place at Urunnebo Village, Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State saw people from all realms of society who came to sympathise with the Pro Chancellor and her family on the death of their matriarch.

In his condolence address a member of Tansian University Governing Council, Engr. Innocent Nwabueze who lead the delegation to Enugwu-Ukwu consoled Obiekezie Family on behalf of Tansian University Community.

Engr. Nwabueze who is also the President General of Umunya town union said the vacuum created by the dead might not be easy to be filled.

“Death of a beloved one is usually an irreparable loss. We pray to God to give the family of Obiekezie fortitude to bear the irreplaceable situation. Death is inevitable but we usually pray to join our ancestors at the age of about one hundred”. The President General asserted.

On the related development the Vice Chancellor of Tansian University, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor said that members of the Governing Council, management, staff and students of Tansian University are morning with the Pro Chancellor and her family with deep sense of loss. The University helmsman counsel Obiekezie Family to take heart and be consoled with the fact that her mother left foot print in the sand of time.

In her reactions the Pro Chancellor of Tansian University, Prof. Nkechi Theresa Obiekezie who was former Commissioner for Tertiary Education in Anambra State thanked Tansian University Community for coming to mourn with her and family on the demise of their mother.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

