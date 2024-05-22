Tansian Varsity First Class graduate breaks Nigeria academic records -Official

Oluchi Anthonia Umeaso has taken the name of Tansian University to greater height as she graduated from Department of Microbiology of the institution with final grade point of 4.96 on a 5 point scale.

This is contained in a press release from the University on Tuesday.

It said with the finale grade point the microbiologist became the best graduating student of the school during the 7-12th Convocation Ceremony which was held at Umunya Campus of the University in Anambra State.

In his speech the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor congratulated the graduate for the feat. The V.C said he was happy that a student achieved such feat under his tenure. The helmsman of the institution stated that the grade point Oluchi came out with is rarely seen in Nigeria universities.

The Chancellor of the University, Sen. Dr. Victor Umeh said that the best graduating student burned midnight oil which contributed to her achievement. He urged the first class graduate to continue to be ambassador of the institution.

The Head of Department, Department of Microbiology, Associate Professor Nnamdi Umeoduagu expressed his happiness that his department not only produced the best graduating student but also for the high grade point Oluchi came out with. The former member of Anambra State House of Assembly enjoined current students of the institution to emulate Oluchi Umeaso.

The best graduating student during her valedictory speech advised Nigeria youths not to be deceived by those who perceived that education is a scam.

“Education is essential ladder through which one climbs to greater heights. I thank my parents for the good upbringing and sound education they gave me. Also, I am grateful to management and staff of Tansian University who provided enabling environment for academic activities. The serene environment contributed greatly in the final grade point I came out with. My gratitude also goes to my lecturers for guiding me properly.” The best student said.

Two of the honourary doctorate receipients during the convocation: Chief Emmanuel ‘Bishop’ Okonkwo and Sir. Kingsley Udechukwu rewarded the best graduating student tangibly. While Sir Udechukwu encouraged her with a cheque of One million Naira (N1,000,000), Chief Okonkwo gave her Masters Degree scholarship to any University of her choice which has to be in U.K, Canada or U.S.A.