Tansian University’s Vice Chancellor visits Governor Soludo

The five pillar programmes being implemented by the Anambra State government are designed to take the state to the path of economic growth, development and prosperity.

The programmes are in the areas of security, infrastructure, human capital development and education. Others are cultural value orientation and environment.

The state Governor Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo stated this in Awka the state capital when the management team of Tansian University, Umunya led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Eugene Okoye Nwadialor paid the governor a courtesy visit.

Governor Soludo who was represententd by the Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughu, said the roads so far completed since coming to offife were solidly built to last for two decades.

On security the governor said his government is leavuing no stone untouched so that with peace he emphasized, the state would be peaceful to live in and attract investors local and foreign for the overall benefit of the people and state.

The governor who also spoke on human capital said education is accorded high priority adding that employment of (5,000) five thousand teachers in the state was done professionally and ensuring that only the best and qualified were engaged.

Earlier, Tansian University Vice Chancellor, Professor Nwadialor, commended the five pillars’ thrust of Soludo’s administration, adding that the solution to the challenges in Anambra State is indeed here.

The Vice Chancellor used the opportunity to ask for the assistance of Anambra State Government in solving the myriad problems confronting the university. Among these the VC said is the fund needed to pay for 1000 (one thousand) plots of land given to the Uniiversity by the villagers at Igboezunu for the University’s College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital at Aguleri.

While appreciating the transformers donated to the institution by the former Anambra State Governor, the Vice Chancellor regretted that the transformners are yet to be connected to the national grid due to paucity of fund.

Other areas of need Professor Nwadilalor solicited for Anambra State government’s help include the resources to build the University’s signature house/building at Umunya Campus, a modern library, buses to assist in shuttlimg between the two campuses(Umunya/Oba). The VC also brought to the attention of the government the pending approval for a statutory right of occupancy (certificate of Occupancy) which the VC said had been applied over two years for the university’s land at Umunya.

Professor Nwadialor also gave a brief history of his institution. He told the governor that it was founded in 2007 by late Monsignor JohnBosco Akam and named to immortalise Blessed Fr. Cyprain Michael Iwene Tansi. The VC further said Tansian is the only University(Catholic) in Nigeria with a Cardinal as it’s Visitor/Chairman, and in the person of His Eminence Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke; recalling that the Cardinal and Governor Soludo were old boys at Uga Boys High School in their secondary school years.

Top Anambra State government officials among them the Education Commissioner, Professor Ngozi Chuma Ude were in attendance during the courtesy visit. Also presnt were the Registrar Tansian University Umunya, Reverend Daniel Ikechukwu Igwilo and a member of the Board of Trustee of the University Reverend Innocent Ukeh and Professor Mary Ezeajughu of the department of Political Science, Tansian University.

