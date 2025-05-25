Tansian University: Management & Social Sciences Faculty celebrates maiden day

Lovers of education stormed Tansian University Umunya as Faculty of Management and Social Sciences held its maiden Faculty Day Celebration. The event which took place at Umunya Campus of the University was also moment of rewarding hardworking staff of the faculty and notable Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the society.

In his remark, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor who is the Chief Host thanked the organisers of the event for using the avenue to project their faculty, their achievements and image of Tansian University. The V.C said that the University has achieved a lot both in terms of infrastructural development and academic programmes. The institution’s helmsman appealed to philanthropists to assist in developing the University.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nnamdi Umeoduagu congratulates the awardees for contributing in one way or the other developing the society. The DVC also advised the students to remain focused in their studies. He said that education is the means to success.

In his address the Dean of Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Rev. Fr. Prof. Bonaventure Anetoh thanked the organising committee for their efforts towards success of the event. The Dean stated that 2025 Faculty Day Celebration is also an avenue to reward staff and alumni of faculty who have distinguished themselves in one way or the other.

The planning committee chairman, Dr. Lawrence Edeh who is Associate Professor in Department of Accounting thanked all and sundry who came to identify with the Faculty on the occasion. The Head, Department of Accounting said that Tansian University has enabling and serene environmental for learning. He urged parents/guardian to send their children/wards to Tansian University.

The Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Augustine Onyemaobi who is former Transition Committee Chairman of Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, and an alumnus of Tansian University expressed his happiness as he is invited to chair the maiden event of the faculty where he graduated from. He advised the students not to be demoralised by any challenge they are facing in the University. The Masters Degree holder is Philosophy said that challenges students are witnessing in Universities are temporary and should not make them loose focus.

An awardee, Hon. Barr. Jude Ifeanyi Umennajiego who is

a house member representing Onitsha South 2 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly thanked the staff and students of Faculty of Management and Social Sciences of the University for deeming him fit to be recognised for his humanitarian services to the society. He promised to assist the Faculty in their needs.

Comr. Romanus Ibekwe who is the Executive Chairman of Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and also alumnus of the college was among the awardees. In his message of appreciation, Hon. Ibekwe who was represented by Hon. Vincent Onwudinjo thanked the faculty for the honour. He pledged to support the faculty in their endeavours.

Some lecturers in the college who were recognised for their dedication and diligence included: Rev. Fr. Prof. Bonaventure Anetoh, a Professor of Philosophy, who is also the Dean of the Faculty; Prof. Ejikemeuwa Ndubuisi, a Professor of Philosophy, and Director of Academic Planning & Quality Assurance; Dr. Anthony Ngonadi who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science, Head Department of Political Science, and University Orator.