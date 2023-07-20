Tansian University felicitates with Chancellor, Victor Umeh, on birthday

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Eugene Nwadialor, Management, Staff and Students of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State has congratulated the Chancellor, Sen. Dr. Victor Umeh on his birthday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Rev. Daniel Igwilo, Registrar/Secretary to the Council.

Read text below:

FELICITATION

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Eugene Nwadialor, Management, Staff and Students of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State heartly congratulate our indefatigable Chancellor, Sen. Dr. Victor Umeh, Senator representing Anambra Central in the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria on his birthday.

We wish you long life and many successful years ahead.

Signed

Rev. Daniel Igwilo

Registrar/Secretary to the Council

For: Tansian University Community

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

