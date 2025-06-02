Tansian University: Faculty Hosts 2nd Scientific Conference, Award Presentation

“Science remains a pillar of human advancement — its impact must never be relegated.”

— Prof. Nnamdi Umeoduagu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Advancing Science, Celebrating Excellence

The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences at Tansian University, Umunya recently held its Second Scientific Conference and Award Presentation Day, an event that brought together eminent scholars, faculty, students, and alumni to explore, engage, and celebrate excellence in the sciences.

Held at the University Auditorium, the event was a vibrant blend of intellectual discourse, research presentations, and recognition of outstanding academic contributions.

A Platform for Learning Beyond the Classroom

The keynote address was delivered by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nnamdi Umeoduagu, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor. He described the event as “an important platform for exchanging knowledge and fostering collaboration,” adding that:

“Tansian University has made tremendous strides in natural and applied sciences, with all programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).”

Prof. Umeoduagu emphasized the importance of such gatherings in shaping innovative ideas and inspiring the next generation of scientists.

Faculty Commitment to Practical Excellence

In her remarks, the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Sophy Dimejesi, encouraged students to immerse themselves in the wealth of knowledge being shared.

“Our laboratories are well-equipped, enabling students to gain valuable practical experience,” she said.

She stressed the Faculty’s commitment to producing well-rounded graduates capable of applying scientific knowledge to real-world challenges.

Honouring Excellence: Faculty and Alumni Recognized

According to the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Engr. Dr. Emeka Okoli, the event was also an opportunity to acknowledge dedicated lecturers and distinguished alumni whose service and accomplishments continue to elevate the university’s academic standing.

A highlight of the day was the award presentation to Prof. Uchenna Onuh, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Coordinator of the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), who is the longest-serving academic staff member at the university.

“It is an honor to be recognized by one’s academic family,” Prof. Onuh said. “Over my 18 years here, I’ve been privileged to teach and guide countless students.”

Bridging Research and Innovation

Also speaking, the Head of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Prof. Bertram Chukwubuike Iloka, mni, lauded the initiative as one that broadens the intellectual horizon of both staff and students.

“This conference helps sharpen our collective focus on innovation and relevance in the sciences.”

The Road Ahead

The conference ended on a high note, with participants reaffirming their commitment to the Faculty’s vision of academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and scientific advancement.

As Tansian University continues to nurture a new generation of scholars and innovators, events like these remain vital to the institution’s mission: to empower through knowledge, research, and service.