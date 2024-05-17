Tansian University Alumni appreciate varsity management for recent achievements

It was like a home coming when the national body of Tansian University Alumni Association gathered in Umunya Campus of the University in Anambra State for an event called Alumni Connectivity.

The reunion which is one of the programmes to mark the 7th-12th Convocation Ceremony of the school saw the graduates of the school who gathered from far and wide for the occasion.

In his address, the Transition Committee Chairman of Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Augustine Onyemaobi who represented the national president of the association, Mr. Bernard Anyaduba thanked the University management for the sustainable development recorded by the university.

The local government chairman stated that products of the institution are happy that the university have witnessed tremendous achievements.

“It is a thing of joy that all the academic programmes run by our University are fully accredited by not only N.U.C (National Universities Commission) but also by the professional bodies that are involved in some programmes. We now have ICAN accreditation. The Department of Nursing which is under Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology now has accreditation from both N.U.C, and Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN). This means that our nursing students can now get index number and license to practice after graduation. More so, we have N.U.C accreditation for School of Postgraduate Studies. We thank the University management for their efforts in all the achievements. The success stories is an evidence that our University is progressing. To our current students, I advised them to remain focus and take their studies serious, be of good behaviour. Also engage themselves in skill acquisition and other extracurricular activities because education is development of the entire aspect of life.” Hon. Onyemaobi stated.

In his reactions, the Registrar of the University, Rev. Daniel Igwilo, thanked the alumni members for coming around. He said the University is still looking up to them for their contributions in the development of the University.

The Bursar of the institution, Sir Valentine Ikeanyionwu advised the products of the college not to wait till they become millionaires or billionaires before they start assisting the school. There are some little things that are essential which they can still provide for the institution.

According to Dr. Nze U. Nze who is the Relations Coordinator of Tansian University Alumni Association, the alumni will contribute in the development of the University directly and in directly. The University don who is also the Head of Department of Mass Communication in the institution said the graduates are also in touch with some philanthropists who have promised to partner with the University in some areas of need. He was grateful to the university management for the achievements so far even when there is no subvention from government. The award-winning writer also used the opportunity to appeal to Federal Government to extend Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) to private universities.