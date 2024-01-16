Tanker falls in Ile-Ife, spews fuel

A petroleum tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, fell along Fajuyi road, close to Ilesa motor park in Ile-Ife, on Monday.

The petrol tanker, said to belong to BOVAS filling station, was going to Moore Area to offload its content when it suddenly fell down.

When a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Reporter visited the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the driver did not sustain any injury.

NAN, however, reports that the fallen tanker had spewed fuel all over the place, which had been cordoned off by security operatives.

An eye witness, Ibrahim Salam, said that the tanker suddenly fell while attempting to cross to a road leading to Moore Area where the filling station was located.

He stated “We thank God that no life or property was lost.

Mr Adeleye, Zonal Commander, Ife Zonal Fire Station, told NAN that they were there to prevent people from extracting petrol from the tanker to prevent a fire incident.

Adeleye added that there was nothing they could do to rescue the situation than to disallow people from getting petrol from the tanker.

“We can only assess the situation; may be the tanker driver was speeding in that area because the road was sloppy and has dangerous bends,” he said.

He advised tanker and heavy truck drivers to be cautious when playing that area.

The officer also admonished people in the area to be vigilant and leave the place as quickly as possible because the flame alone could envelope the environment.

The Chairman, Ife Central Local Government, Mr Rotimi Adeyenuwo, told NAN that petrol spewed from the tanker had made the area impassable to road users

By Dorcas Elusogbon

