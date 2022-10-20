Tanker explosions: FRSC cautions  drivers against  speeding, fatigue

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has warned tanker drivers to desist from driving under fatigue but that they should adhere to stipulated speed limit to stem incessant cases of explosions.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota,Ogun.Umar spoke while reacting to two tanker explosions, which occurred within seven days in the state.

NAN reports that the first tanker explosion, which occurred on Oct.13 on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, claimed two lives, injured three, while 13 vehicles were also burnt.

In a similar incident, the second tanker explosion happened in the early hours of Thursday on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway which led to the death of 10 persons, and five vehicles burnt.“The recent tanker explosions could have been prevented if those drivers had adhered strictly to stipulated speed limit and refrained from driving under fatigue,” he said.

The sector commander admonished tanker drivers against speeding, urging them to ensure that they have adequate rest before embarking on any trip to stem mishaps on the road.He said that the FRSC would intensify advocacy and public enlightenment programmes to discourage tanker drivers and motorists from bad and dangerous driving.The sector commander commiserated with the families who lost their lived ones to the explosion and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

