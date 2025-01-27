Tanker explosion: Sanwo-Olu condoles Enugu State Govt., residents 

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost in the petrol tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday along the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Monday in Lagos.

The governor extended his condolences to his Enugu State Counterpart, Mr Peter Mbah, and the people of the state.

“The news of the devastating petrol tanker explosion at the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway which claimed some lives is deeply worrisome and calls for concern.

“My family alongside the government and people of Lagos State sympathise with Gov. Peter Mbah, the government, citizens of Enugu State and victims’ family and friends, over the tragic incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the victims of the fuel tanker explosion in Enugu State.

“May God grant the injured swift recovery and provide the bereaved families, the strength to endure this irreparable loss.

“We also pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased,” the governor said. (NAN)