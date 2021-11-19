Tanker Explosion: Oyo govt issues traffic advisory

The Oyo State Government has advised road users to use alternative routes following Thursday’s tanker explosion along Agodi area in Ibadan.

Dr Akin Fagbemi, the Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), in a statement on Friday recalled that a PMS-laden tanker burst into flames on Thursday night at Agodi gate area of Ibadan.

Fagbemi said the unfortunate incident had resulted in electric poles and cables dangling across the road.

He said that the agency was working with other relevant agencies to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.

The chairman pleaded to commuters to drive carefully around the affected area until normalcy was restored.

“The incident which resulted to the slagging of electric poles and cables dangling across the road portends danger to motorists plying the route.

“Hence, in the interim, the authority has barricaded the way from Total-Garden to Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, to ensure safety of commuters.

“Officials of relevant government agencies are working to evacuate the affected vehicles and restore normalcy,” he said.

Fagbemi said the agency had suggested alternative routes to vehicles intending to ply the axis.

“Motorists are advised to navigate towards the state secretariat at the Total-Garden Round-about to link the Government Road towards the Kola Daisi Civic Centre inwards Agodi-Gate to Iwo-Road.

“Alternatively, motorists could opt for the Premier Hotel road to link the state secretariat and move as above.

“From Beere to Iwo-Road, motorists are advised to take the Oje-Market to link Agodi-Gate inwards Iwo-Road,” he said.

Fagbemi said that another alternative was for motorists to move from the state secretariat and navigate Ikolaba via the Nigerian Customs Zonal Hq. to get to Iwo-Road, Ibadan. (NAN)

