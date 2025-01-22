Tanker explosion kills driver, injures 1 in Ibadan 

A tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has exploded, killing its driver and injuring one other person in Ibadan.

By Suleiman Shehu

Mr Yemi Akinyinka, General Manager (GM), Oyo State Fire Services Agency, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He explained that the tanker lost control, rammed into two other trucks, and somersaulted into a nearby pit before bursting into fire.

The GM said the incident resulted in the death of the tanker driver and injured the motor boy.

“The incident happened around Fijabi House, Agbowo, Ojoo/Iwo Road Expressway.

“The agency received a distress call about the fire incident at exactly 2.45 a.m. through a telephone call.

“The service swiftly deployed personnel to the scene and curtailed the fire from spreading to the nearby residential area.

“On arrival, we met three trucks of 20-metre distance from one another involved in the fire incident,

“The driver was burnt to death while the motor boy was rescued alive and taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for treatment,” he said.

Akinyinka stressed that the tanker was utterly destroyed by the fire while the other two trucks were rescued by the agency’s personnel.

“The agency’s Director of Operations, Mr Ismail Adeleke with team members, the police, and some other security agencies were at the scene to prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he said. (NAN)