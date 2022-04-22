Tanker explosion kills 1, many injured on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

One person died while many were injured early on Friday morning when a tanker overturned and exploded at Ajegunle area on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

Mr Joseph Akinsanya, the FRSC, Agbado Unit Commander, confirmed the incident which occured near the Toll Gate in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Friday.

Akinsanya also said that ten shops were burnt in the incident that happened at about 3.45 a.m.

He explained that a tanker with no registration number coming from Lagos was trying to enter a filling station when it suddenly overturned and caught fire.

The unit commander attributed the cause of the unfortunate incident to leakage that spilled the content on the road.

“Unfortunately, one person was burnt beyond recognition; many people, the number, which is yet to be ascertained, were injured, while ten shops were also burnt.

“However, some of the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and Ota General Hospital, while the corpse had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, Ogun,” he said.

Akinsanya advised motorists to drive cautiously and obey traffic rules and regulations as traffic has been diverted away from the scene of the incident.

He also implored them to cooperate with traffic managers that were on the ground to manage the situation in order to reduce the time spent in the gridlocks.

The unit commander said the FRSC personnel and other sister agencies carried out the rescue operation and were able to extinguish the fire with the help of the Lagos State Fire Service. (NAN)

