Tanker explosion: FRSC, security agencies battle inferno in Abuja

By Ibironke Ariyo



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is working with other agencies to tackle the fire incident at the Karu bridge in Nyanya, Abuja.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, confirmed the incident, saying details were still sketchy.

He said that he had yet to get the full details of the incident from FRSC operatives at the scene.

NAN, however, gathered that an explosion occured at the Karu bridge after a gas tanker burst into flames, engulfing multiple vehicles and leaving casualties.

The explosion also caused severe gridlock on the axis, forcing many fleeing commuters to abandon their vehicles.(NAN