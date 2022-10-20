Tanker explosion: FRSC deploys rescue team to Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed rescue team to Lagos-Ibadan expressway where two tankers exploded.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.Kazeem said that the rescue team was joined by fire servicemen in the effort to contain the fire and clear the road.

He said that casualties were yet to be ascertained, but confirmed that the incident involved two tankers which went up in flames around Araromi town, after Conoil filling station.

The accident scene is on Sagamu Interchange on the outward Lagos section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.He said that FRSC personnel have closed the entire lane from Lagos and diverted traffic to the Ibadan-Lagos side of the expressway.“Motorists plying this route are advised to exercise enough patience until normal traffic is restored; men of the Fire Service are doing their best to extinguish the fire,” the FRSC spokesman said.(NAN)

