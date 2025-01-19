Tanker Explosion: First Lady commiserates with Niger people

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has expressed condolences to the government and people of Niger state over the fuel tanker explosion that claimed lives on Saturday.

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Mrs Busola Kukoyi, the first lady’s spokesperson, the explosion occurred at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger, bringing about an immense human toll

In the condolence message, Mrs Tinubu also commiserated with Gov. Mohammed Bago, saying that her thoughts and prayers were with him and the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“I received with sadness, the news of the fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday, at the Dikko Junction, Niger state where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries.

“I condole with Gov. Mohammed Bago, the families and loved ones of the departed souls, the injured and the entire people of the state.

“I urge everyone to please be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances, due to the high risks involved,” she said.

The first lady further prayed for the governor, the families and the loved ones of the departed for the fortitude to bear the pains.(NAN)