Tanker explosion claims 7 lives at Idiroko — FRSC

June 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that seven persons died in an after a commercial collided with a tanker at Ajilete on Idiroko expressway on Wednesday.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, the FRSC Idiroko Unit , told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Olaluwoye said accident happened at about 8.45 a.m.

The unit said due to speeding, rammed into the tanker, laden with 33 litres of petroleum products while it was ascending the sloppy Ajilete road.

He said that nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives, living others with various degrees of injuries. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,