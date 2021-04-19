Tanker Explosion: Buhari condoles with Govt., people of Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue the Sunday tanker explosion that left several people dead in Oshigbudu, Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

In a condolence message by his Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, in Abuja on , the president commiserated with families of the victims.

”I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas.

road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this,” he said.

While noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, the president called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures.

He emphasised that these rules should be enforced without fear or favour. (NAN)

