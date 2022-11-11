Tanker crashes: FRSC cautions motorists on excessive speed, wrongful overtaking

by Ibironke Ariyo

The acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has cautioned motorists to avoid excessive speed, wrongful overtaking and other bad driving behaviours while on the road.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, said the corps marshal gave the advice following Thursday’s multiple crash in Kogi.No fewer than 11 persons were burnt to death in an auto crash at Olofu bridge, along Ejule-Ochadamu road.

A total of 20 vehicles, including a truck, one tanker, 12 cars and six motorcycles were consumed by fire after the crash.Biu said that poor vehicle maintenance led to the crash and subsequent inferno.He cautioned fleet operators to step up routine and regular vehicle maintenance to help reduce to barest minimum, the incessant tanker crashes.

Biu said drivers, vehicle owners and fleet operators must imbibe safe driving culture and conduct routine checks on their vehicles.The corps marshal urged the public to always call the FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM during traffic emergencies.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

