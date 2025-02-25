Tamundodumotein, 15, wins young scientist presidential award

Sekibo Tamundodumotein, a 15 year-old male student at Loyola Jesuit College in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has emerged overall winner of the 2025 774- Young Nigerian

Sekibo Tamundodumotein, a 15 year-old male student at Loyola Jesuit College in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has emerged overall winner of the 2025 774- Young Nigerian Scientist Presidential Award (774 YONSPA).

Tamundodumotein was announced winner of the ninth edition of 774 -YONSPA by the Chief Examiner, Prof. Uno Uno, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Federal University of Technology, Minna in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tamundodumotein won the competition after writing the national final examinations along with 29 other students from all over the federation.

Daboer Deaane, of St. Augustine’s College, Jos South, Plateau, state won second position in overall best, while Shonibare Adedeji, of Surulere Senior Secondary School, Epe, Lagos state won third place.

The 774 -YONSPA is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, aimed at encouraging the interest of Nigerian youths in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Mrs Esuabana Nko-Asanye, Permanent Secretary in the ministry said Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) required urgent attention considering its potential to drive economic growth and development.

“The field is crucial in this 21st century where critical thinking and skill development are technologically needed to produce research results, inventions and innovations,’’ she said.

Nko-Asanye, represented by Malam Baba Ibrahim, Director, Human Resource Department in the ministry, expressed optimism that the 774 YONSPA will produce a pool of dedicated scientists to drive the desired transformation of Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary decried the culture of importation the country was used to, stressing that the more the culture persists, the more the Nigerian currency loses value with decline in job opportunities.

“In order for Nigeria to fully develop, our efforts especially in providing quality STEM education must reach the grassroots.

“Quality education is so important that it is the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals,’’ she said.

She assured that Nigerian youths have the potential to make Nigeria a better place, adding that President Bola Tinubu administration was providing an enabling environment for development of innovative ideas.

She said the ministry would recognise the students who emerged first, second and third positions with a Presidential handshake at the Technology and Innovation Expo 2025.

Nko-Asanye said the winners would receive cash awards and scholarships to further their education in any Nigerian University of their choice.

Mr Ronald Ukpong, Director, Science and Technology Promotion in the ministry said the objectives of the programme included producing a pool of dedicated scientist and technologists with capacity to compete internationally.

He said it was meant to prepare Nigerians, particularly youths to embrace STI as an alternative source of job and wealth creation.

He further mentioned that the programme offered states and Local Government Areas opportunity to make contributions toward capacity building of young Nigerians in science and technology, among others. (NAN)