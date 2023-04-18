Tambuwal appoints twenty-eight member transition committee in Sokoto

By Chimezie. Godfrey

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed a twenty-eight member transition committee to mid-wife hand over from his administration to that of his successor.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad (mni), notifies “for general information that the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of the Transition Committee for the smooth handing over to the Incoming Administration.”

Ahmad revealed that “the term of reference of the committee are: Collate and document from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) achievements recorded by the present administration from 2015 to 2023.

“Obtain and analyze reports from MDAs on all ongoing projects/programmes in relation to level of execution/ fiscal profile, constraints etc.

“Prepare a comprehensive handing over notes to the incoming administration on items a – c above to be ready by Monday, 15th May 2023.

“Organize befitting swearing-in ceremony in collaboration with the in-coming administration’s team.

“Make any other effort(s) in ensuring that the next administration receives every support needed to make an early and quick start.”

Mainasara further disclosed that the committee, co-headed by the state Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya and the SSG, Mohammad Mainasara Ahmad (mni) has the following as members: “Abubakar Muhammad, mni, Head of Civil Service​​​​​

“Hon. Muh’d Bello Abubakar, Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education​​

“Hon. Muhammad Lema Abubakar, Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Health​​​​​.

“Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, Hon. Commissioner

​Ministry of Finance​​​​​.

“Prof. Aminu Abubakar. Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Agriculture​​​​.

“Isah Bajini Galadima, Hon. Commissioner

Ministry for Rural Development​​​.

“Prof. Abdulkadir Usman Junaidu, Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Animal Health & Fisheries Dev.​​”

He added,”Others on the list released by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) are: Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah, MFR, Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Higher Education​​​​

“Aminu Bala Bodinga, Hon. Commissioner

​Ministry of Lands and Housing​​​​

“Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, Hon. Commissioner

​Ministry of Water Resources​​​​.

“Abubakar Maikudi Ahmed, Hon. Commissioner

​Ministry of Internal Security​​​​.

“Abdullahi Maigwandu, Hon. Commissioner

​Ministry for Local Government​​​.

“Bashir Gidado Jegawa, Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Youths and Sports​​​​.

“Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa, Hon. Commissioner

​Ministry of Women Affairs​​​​.

“Kabiru Aliyu, Hon. Special Adviser, SDGs​​​

More on the list are:

“Chika Umar, Hon. Special Adviser

​Primary Health Care Development Agency.​​

“Dr. Amamatu Yusuf, Hon. Special Adviser, SOCHEMA​​​.

“Hon Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, Hon. Special Adviser on Political Matters​​.

“Dahiru Balarabe Abbas, Permanent Secretary (Min. of Finance)​​-​Secretary.

“Bande Moh’d Rikina, Permanent Secretary (Cabinet Affairs)​​- Co-Secretary.”

The remaining are: “Abubakar Mohammed, Permanent Secretary (Min. of Agric)​​​

“Muazu Abubakar Madawaki

​Permanent Secretary (Min of Internal Security)​

“Arzika Usman Bodinga, Permanent Secretary (Min of Budget)​​-​“

“Abdulkadir Moh’d Ahmad (Director Security)​, Asst Secretary.

“Mahmoud Jabbi Kilgori (A&GSD)​​​

“Naziru Bala (Cabinet Affairs)​​​.”