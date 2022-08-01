Tambuwal’s Commissioner defects to APC

By Bashir Rabe Mani

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, retired Col. Garba Moyi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant, New Media, to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko ( APC- Sokoto North) on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is coming barely 24-hours after the defection of Tangaza Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Salihu Kalanjeni from the PDP to the APC..

Kalanjeni defected alongside eight serving councillors and two ex-councillors.

He said Moyi was received into the fold of the APC by its leader in the state, Wamakko.

Abubakar said that the commissioner also announced his resignation from the ruling PDP and the state executive council.

Receiving Moyi, Wamakko charged him to work hard in ensuring the victory of APC in Sokoto East Senatorial District and the state at large during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.( NAN

