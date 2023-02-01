Tambuwal’s Aide, Maina, laid to rest in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The remains of late Aisha Maina, the Special Adviser on Female Education Board to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State had been buried on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina died on Tuesday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto as result of complications related to suffocation sequel to a stampede shortly after the PDP presidential campaign rally.

The funeral was conducted according to Islamic rites at her residence in the 500 Kalambaina Housing Estate in Sokoto.

Funeral was attended by PDP gubernatorial candidate, Sa’idu Umar, his running mate, Sagiru Bafarawa and Director-General, PDP Campaign Council in the State, Yusuf Suleiman.

Other were: Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, as well as the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, Alhaji Dallhatu Safiyal-Magori.

Others were: The NAN Sokoto Zonal Manager, Habibu Harisus and a NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC), Bashir Rabe-Mani, among other dignitaries.

Umar said that Tambuwal was touched by the sudden death and he had wished to attend the funeral, but was unable to do so due to some unforseen circumstances.

He said Maina lived an exemplary life of humility, generousity and hard work, adding that she was a devout mother who was loved by all who interacted with her.

According to Tambuwal, Maina was one of the few women in the state that contributed towards building a greater place for the less-privileged persons.

“Also, she extended the frontiers of peace, unity and cohesion by participating actively in political orientation around the North and the nation in general.

Earlier, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sanusi Abubakar confirmed the death of one person due to congestion after the PDP presidential campaign rally and refuted rumours in circulation that five persons died.

Abubakar said there was no description of such incidents before, during and after the rally, adding, “everything ended peacefully.

“It was after all the dignitaries had left the venue that the police started receiving reports of a stampede involving some scavengers at the stadium.

“Unfortunately, some people among the few of those taking care of the items left behind at the facility were involved.

“Consequently, police and other security services’ quick reaction forces were deployed of which the crowd was dispersed and normalcy was restored.

“Sadly, we were told that among those affected who were taken to the hospital one was confirmed dead,” Abubakar said.

The PPRO added that the overall situation was being reviewed and thorough investigations would be carried out.

NAN recalls that the late Maina was a one-time Chairperson of NAWOJ in Sokoto State and a former Special Adviser, New Media to Tambuwal.

(NAN)