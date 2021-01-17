Tambuwal urges parents to uphold moral discipline of children

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Saturday urged parents to uphold moral discipline of children under their care.

Tambuwal said this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello, when he received the winners of Qur’anic recitation competition in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six indigenes who took first position in different categories of Qur’anic competitions across the country would participate at National competition to be held in Kano.

A list of the indigenes that clinched first places in the competitions were: Zainab Tambari, Ruqayya Usman, Nura Bello, Hauwa’u Abubakar, Ummulkhairi Abubakar and Abdullahi Muhammad.

Tambuwal urged the winners to put more effort in order to ensure they sustained the feat at the National Qur’anic recitation competition.

“Your victory at different levels of the competition is worth commending. As such I want to assure you that the state government will continue to give more support and cooperation to ensure your success.

“Moreover, I want to stress the need for leaders and parents to ensure moral upbringing of their children by giving them sound education.

“I congratulate the winners of the Qur’anic competitions and commend the committee for the untiring efforts toward promoting Arabic and Islamic knowledge in our dear state,” he said.

The governor also accepted the recommendation that there should be community participation in the state’s Qur’anic competitions in order to give chance for more people to contribute their quota.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Bello Guiwa, thanked the governor for his continued support and cooperation to improve education. (NAN)