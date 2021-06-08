Tambuwal urges Diaspora students to sustain perseverance, decorum

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerian students studying abroad to ensure steadfastness and discipline while pursuing their studies.

This advice is contained in a statement signed Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello on in Sokoto.

governor was quoted as giving advice in Khartoum, Sudan where he attended graduation of Medical and Health students sponsored the Sokoto State Government.

He congratulated graduating students and praised them for their determination and decency while facing uncertainty about completion of their studies due to skyrocketing foreign exchange issues.

According to him, students’ good conducts, hallmark of typical upbringing of people of Sokoto, reflect in their performance which state proud.

He, therefore, felicitated them on their accomplishments on behalf of the state and its people.

Highlights of the event held at the Friendship Hall of Khartoum near Corinthia Hotel, was the presentation of a merit award to Tambuwal for his diligence and commitment to, not only students but the good peoples of Sokoto State the body of indigenous students studying in Sudan.

A similar award was to the Tambuwal by one of the universities from which the students graduated. (NAN)

