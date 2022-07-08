Tambuwal urges Corps members to access small scale business opportunities

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to access small scale business opportunities initiated in the state.

Tambuwal made the call during the passing out of 2021 Batch ”B” Stream 1 Corps members posted to Sokoto state.

” Gentlemen Corps Members, the labour market is saturated globally. I understand that it is due to this reality that the NYSC Management has consistently executed the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training to groom you into finished labour products.

” Our administration has maintained the course of action that will guarantee short and long term credit facilities to any of you who has viable ideas that will translate into a meaningful endeavour.

” I therefore implore you to utilise the experience you have garnered during the service year and exploit the opportunities available to establish small-scale enterprises, which will not only make you self-employed but also employers of labour, ” Tambuwal said.

He further commended Corps members for thier contributions to the socio-economic development of the

state.

” Your remarkable efforts, particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, social services, rural infrastructure and education will be for ever cherished by the government and the good people of Sokoto State and the country at large.

” We express our profound appreciation for your tremendous contribution towards the success of numerous community based development projects.

” Your commendable efforts are in consonance with our administration’s resolve to provide basic socio-economic amenities to the rural areas, aimed at reducing rural-urban drift,” he said.

Tambuwal also noted that the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers Programme, the campaign against HIV/AIDS, polio eradication and social vices in the state were activities worthy of praise.

He enjoined them to continue with the good virtues of peace, tranquility and mutual co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, ethnic or religious backgrounds as good ambassadors of their families.

Earlier, the Sokoto State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammadu Nakamba, expressed appreciation to the government for it’s adequate and timely support to the scheme.

Nakamba commended Tambuwal for according priority to corps members security and the general welfare, noting that thier primary assignment stipends were promptly along with other supporting packages.

He also commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for his fatherly concerns for the scheme in various ways, including his Distinguished corps members awards and other encouraging supports. (NAN)

